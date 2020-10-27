Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s response to Tropical Storm Zeta during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Set for 3 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
No major changes at the 1PM CT update as Zeta remains a Tropical Storm. It has just now moved back into the Gulf and should strengthen back into a hurricane today. pic.twitter.com/PqO5jvMq6B— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 27, 2020
Tropical Storm Zeta is currently moving through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to regain hurricane status later Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
“No major changes at the 1PM CT update as Zeta remains a Tropical Storm,” the National Weather Service in New Orleans tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “It has just now moved back into the Gulf and should strengthen back into a hurricane today.”
As of a 1 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Zeta was about 485 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River, moving northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. A storm reaches hurricane status when winds reach 74 mph.
Zeta is expected to reach Category 1 strength by the time it makes landfall between southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi sometime Wednesday evening. Strong winds, coastal flooding, heavy rain and tornadoes are all possible.
If Zeta makes landfall in Louisiana, it would be a record-breaking fifth named storm to hit the state this hurricane season.
On Monday, Edwards issued a state of emergency in advance of Zeta, which allows the state to assist local governments with their response needs.
“Your preparations for Zeta need to be finished by this evening,” Edwards said Tuesday via social media. “Conditions will start to deteriorate tomorrow and your game plan needs to be in place by then.”
The following watches and warnings are currently in effect:
Storm Surge Warning
-- Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to Navarre, Florida
-- Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Vermilion Bay, Pensacola Bay, and Mobile Bay
Hurricane Warning
-- Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border
-- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans
Tropical Storm Warning
-- Mississippi/Alabama border to Okaloosa/Walton County Line, Florida
Tropical Storm Watch
-- West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City, Louisiana
