Gov. John Bel Edwards intends to request a Pre-Landfall Federal Emergency Declaration from the White House ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which is expected to travel north “on a straight line” to Louisiana.

The emergency declaration would open the doors to resources and assistance from the federal government, including personnel, equipment, and supplies as well as funding sources for emergency protective measures.

The declaration will come one day after Edwards issued a state of emergency over Louisiana ahead of the storm.

Cristobal, which downgraded to a depression Thursday morning, strengthened back to a tropical storm in the National Hurricane Center’s 1 p.m. advisory on Friday. It is expected to make landfall sometime Sunday or early Monday.

However, Edwards said the national forecasters have “all but ruled out” the possibility Cristobal will strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane.

“That is good news,” Edwards said.

A tropical storm watch is already in effect for portions of southeast Louisiana, including parts of Livingston Parish, as Cristobal continues moving toward the Gulf coast.

The tropical storm watch was issued for areas from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama/Florida border, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas, which borders Livingston Parish to the southeast.

A flood watch is also in effect through Tuesday, June 9, for many areas of south Louisiana, including in Livingston Parish.

Edwards said heavy rains and moderate winds will have the highest impact, not just along the coast but also into parts of central and north Louisiana. Winds of 60 mph are possible, and there’s a belief that tropical storm force winds will extend into central and north Louisiana, as well.

Forecasters are estimating 4-6 inches of rain across much of Louisiana and 6-10 inches on the eastern eye wall of the storm. However, there could be more rain in some areas if the storm stalls, as happened during the floods in 2016, the governor said.

“What we cannot predict yet is the banding effect of the storm,” Edwards said. “If a band settles over a certain area, that area could get 10-15 inches over a short period of time. That is in the worst case but reasonable scenario coming from the National Weather Service.”

The governor said he and Director Jim Wascom of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) have been in contact with parish presidents across southeast Louisiana and “stand ready to assist them as they request.”

In Livingston Parish, President Layton Ricks has already declared a state of emergency, and the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has opened 22 sandbag locations throughout the parish.

In his press conference Friday, Edwards urged residents to prepare for the incoming storm and gather enough supplies to last for the first 72 hours “without assistance.” Though Edwards said Cristobal is projected to move north “pretty quickly,” forecasters can’t be certain until the storm gets closer.

The governor also encouraged motorists to take “extra precautions and avoid getting on roads once the storm hits. For road closures in real time, he said people can visit 511la.org.

“It is not too late to get a game plan,” he said.