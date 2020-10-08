Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s response to Hurricane Delta and the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Set for 3 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
The press conference will come one day before Hurricane Delta, which is currently gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico, is expected to strike the Louisiana coast.
As of a 1 p.m. advisory, Delta was about 370 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana, moving northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected as Delta continues to move over the warm Gulf waters, forecasters have said.
A storm reaches Category 3 status when winds exceed 110 mph.
Late Wednesday, President Donald Trump approved Edwards’ request for a federal emergency declaration in advance of Delta. The emergency declaration authorizes FEMA Public Assistance, which is generally for government entities, to support Louisiana’s response to the storm.
The press conference will also come one day before Edwards’ current Phase Three order is scheduled to end. Louisiana entered Phase Three of reopening on Sept. 11, but Edwards has stated multiple times it’s unlikely the state will advance much further without a vaccine.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting 170,621 cases; 5,416 deaths; 2,437,687 tests; 2,528 “probable” cases; and 193 “probable” deaths. The state is also reporting 564 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 79 patients on mechanical ventilators.
In Livingston Parish, there have been a reported 3,926 cases; 40,279 tests; and 76 deaths.
