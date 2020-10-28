Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s response to Tropical Storm Zeta during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
Set for 1 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov. The press conference will be held hours before Zeta is projected to make landfall.
🌀 Here is the latest 10AM advisory for #Zeta. Winds are still at 90mph, and landfall is expected later today. Complete any preparation ASAP! Conditions will continue to worsen throughout the day! Be prepared, and stay safe! #mswx #lawx pic.twitter.com/nXJpAqcYwH— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 28, 2020
As of a 10 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Zeta was about 235 miles south-southwest of New Orleans moving north at 18 mph. Maximum sustained winds were at 90 mph, with higher gusts.
Additional strengthening is possible during the next few hours, and Zeta could reach Category 2 strength before striking the coast, forecasters said. Zeta is expected to reach the northern Gulf Coast as a hurricane Wednesday evening before weakening on Thursday.
Life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall are expected in southeast Louisiana, forecasters said. Conditions will start deteriorating around noon and worsen throughout the afternoon.
Tornadoes are also possible in southeast Louisiana.
“Winds are still at 90mph, and landfall is expected later today,” the National Weather Service tweeted Wednesday morning. “Complete any preparation ASAP! Conditions will continue to worsen throughout the day! Be prepared, and stay safe!”
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump approved Louisiana’s request for a pre-landfall Federal Declaration of Emergency, which opens the door for federal assistance in response to the storm.
If Zeta makes landfall in Louisiana, it would be the third hurricane to hit the state since August and a record-breaking fifth named storm to hit the state this hurricane season.
The following watches and warnings are currently in effect:
Storm Surge Warning
-- Mouth of Atchafalaya River to Navarre, Florida
-- Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Pensacola Bay, and Mobile Bay
Hurricane Warning
-- Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border
-- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans
Tropical Storm Warning
-- Mississippi/Alabama border to Okaloosa/Walton County Line, Florida
