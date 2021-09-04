Gov. John Bel Edwards will stop in Livingston Parish on Saturday as he continues to assess damage inflicted on the state by Hurricane Ida.
In addition, Edwards will visit St. Tammany and St. Helena parishes and meet with local officials in all areas.
Edwards will conclude the tour with a media briefing in Livingston Parish Saturday afternoon.
So far, Edwards has met with local officials in at least nine parishes affected by Hurricane Ida, which hit the state Sunday as a Category 4 storm and one of the strongest to ever make landfall with Louisiana.
After striking Port Fourchon, the storm shifted to the east and went directly through Livingston Parish. It didn't downgrade to a tropical storm until it was around 50 miles northeast of Baton Rouge.
President Joe Biden visited Louisiana on Friday to survey damage from Ida.
