Louisiana will need billions of dollars in federal assistance “to ensure a speedy, full, and robust recovery” for residents whose lives have been thrown upside-down following Hurricane Ida, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Edwards traveled to Washington, D.C., this week to meet with Louisiana’s Congressional Delegation and other members of Congress regarding federal assistance for much of south Louisiana, which have been ravaged by multiple major hurricanes and other natural disasters over the last year.
Edwards penned a letter detailing the vast damage caused by a damaging freeze, spring flooding, and Hurricane Ida this year, as well as Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta from a record-setting hurricane season in 2020.
Throughout all disasters, the state also continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has sickened and killed thousands of our citizens and stymied economic growth.
“As you know, there is an urgent need to provide immediate relief to our Louisiana families, businesses and individuals who have been impacted, and the help of the federal government is absolutely critical,” Edwards wrote in a letter.
Hurricane Ida made landfall on Aug. 29 — 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina hit — as a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. The storm, one of the strongest to ever hit the state, caused widespread power outages across the impacted area with over 1 million outages as well as water outages affecting over 1 million citizens.
Twenty-nine fatalities have been attributed to the storm, and nearly 1,000 people were being sheltered as of Monday, with thousands more households being sheltered in the FEMA Temporary Shelter Assistance program.
Edwards said “it is a fairly safe assumption” that unmet housing needs for Ida will be well over $2.5 billion, based on historical damages from similar events. The current estimate for Public Assistance for this disaster is $2.2 billion, which will require state and local governments to pay $226 million just to cover the non-federal share of these grants, a cost that has in the past been covered with CDBG-DR.
“Using FEMA’s data for Individual Assistance for Laura/Delta/Zeta, and taking insurance and other available funding sources into account, we estimate the unmet housing needs of renters and homeowners to be over $900 million,” Edwards wrote.
“In addition, the burden on state and local governments to pay the match on FEMA’s Public Assistance grants from these storms will be more than $130 million. There is also an estimated loss to businesses of $2 billion, along with crop and timber losses of over $2 billion.
Edwards, who is scheduled to return to Louisiana on Thursday, is requesting both funding and legislative actions including:
-- Expansion of Direct Repair Authority under Individual Assistance
-- Resetting FEMA authority to grant funding to states to implement housing programs
-- Flexibility in Match for Public Assistance
-- Extension of Disaster Recovery Reform Act Duplication of Benefit Flexibility
-- Extension of Disaster Recovery Reform Act Relief from Excessive Reductions Based upon Flood Insurance for Campuses
-- Allowance for HUD to waive the current federal site-specific Environment Review Requirement for single family home rehabilitation
“These fund requests and the… recommended legislative changes are critical to the recovery of our state and its people,” Edwards concluded in his letter, which can be read by clicking here.
