Tropical developments on Saturday did not bode well for Louisiana.
As of the 4 p.m. weather update from Baton Rouge meteorologists, combined with modeling (the now-famous 'spaghetti models'), Tropical Storms Marco and Laura are expected to intensify to Category 1 hurricanes by Monday.
Marco and Laura are both expected, as well, to make landfall in Louisiana where their paths will intersect just south of Baton Rouge - roughly 24 hours apart.
"This is unlike anything we have seen, with two hurricanes expected to impact our state nearly back to back," Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a release Saturday. "This may mean that people will have to shelter in place for more than 72 hours and that there may not be time to do things like restore lost power between the two storms."
If the disaster declaration is approved, the state will be eligible for federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) as well as other disaster-assistance agencies. This includes both supplies and funds.
"I encourage everyone to begin their emergency preparations now, as some areas of the state may be impacted by two storms," Gov. Edwards said. "You should be heeding the advice of your local officials, and it is incredibly important that you take precautions to account for COVID-19, including having masks and sanitation supplies if you do leave your home.
"If you shelter in place, you should only do so with your immediate household to continue to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the state."
The state provides tips and helpful suggestions for disaster situations at getagameplan.org. There is an app for Android and iPhone devices, as well.
There are theories surrounding the Fujiwhara effect, named after the Japanese meteorologist who first discovered the phenomenon, wherein the storms could combine if they come within close proximity to each other.
While both eye walls are roughly 24 hours behind each other in their respective paths, the storms are large enough to potentially collide. The effects of collision are best known for cyclones - usually in the Pacific Ocean - and it hasn't been agreed upon what would happen in the case of Laura and Marco - only that the systems could weaken or strengthen.
At Denham Springs, the Amite River is currently at 10.5 feet and is expected to stay in that range during landfall of both storms. It's unknown, at this time, how much rain the systems will bring so forecasts for the future river crests have not yet been compiled.
