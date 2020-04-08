Amid the spread of the novel coronavirus through Louisiana, and the country, accessibility to the economic safety net, via the CARES act, has been difficult to come by.

Complaints on social media and directly to the governor regarding SBA loans, unemployment benefits, and the state's loan program abound.

However, Gov. John Bel Edwards had good news Wednesday for those individuals who are seeking the expanded unemployment benefits through the CARES Act. Normally, the state provides $247, per week, to individuals who qualify for unemployment benefits through the state.

Through the CARES Act, that number will be increased to include an extra $600 - so $847, per week.

Expanded benefits will include those who do not normally pay into the unemployment fund, including:

Independent contractors

Self employed

1099 employees

According to some studies, that's a better option that a $47,000 a year salary. However, the state will only be providing these weekly benefits through July 31, 2020.

Expanded benefit pay will begin next week, April 13, however previous applicants and new applicants are urged to apply immediately. Both the expanded categories of applicants, as well as current, approved applicants will receive the expanded benefits.

Gov. Edwards urged anyone who has applied for unemployment benefits through the state, who did not previously qualify, to attempt reapplication through louisianaworks.net. The governor explained that, due to the volume of applicants, the best times to apply online were between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Edwards has waived both the one week delay in receiving payments, as well as the requirement to be actively seeking employment.

However, those who seek unemployment benefits must re-certify on a weekly basis. Those who fail to re-certify, will have to re-apply.

The governor urged anyone who is eligible to apply, as money is limited and benefits will, again, last through July. The governor, in response to a question as to how long it will take to return to normal, explained that the old ways will not return until after a therapeutic treatment is available for COVID-19, and a vaccine.

Louisiana's messaging reflects what the federal government is issuing, as well.

The governor also urged small business owners to seek SBA loans through the PPP program, Economic Injury Disaster Loans, or through Louisiana Economic development at opportunitylouisiana.com