It's the same message, but with a different package every day.
At his daily press conference, Gov. John Bel Edwards again reminded Louisiana residents that just because certain restrictions will be lifted on April 30, for May 1, that vigilance against the spread of the novel coronavirus will stop.
Edwards said that he will be looking to his task force, the Louisiana Department of Health, other states, and law makers to see exactly what the plan for Louisiana "opening up it's economy" looks like.
"Wearing a mask everywhere may be part of the mitigation package going forward," the governor said, "it may be just required for certain workers in certain businesses.
"I can tell you you're going to get your temperature taken in a lot of places."
The governor continues to use a phrase uttered by Dr. Anthony Fauci, who's become one of the more public faces of the national battle against COVID-19 and sits on President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, that reopening the economy is not like "turning on a light switch."
In fact, the governor said that mitigation could become the "new normal" for over year as a vaccine is sought.
"(Louisiana) did a Herculean job to turn around one of the fastest (coronavirus) growth rates in the world," Edwards said, "we don't want to see that happen again."
While he did not want to speculate on the way schools will look in the fall, with the current semester not yet complete, he did give a suggestion of what educational sites might employ to keep kids safe.
For those parents, educators, and students who lived through the flood - platooning was a suggestion the governor tossed out.
"You may see schools let in with no large, public gatherings," the governor explained, "different rules in the hall ways, kids being dropped off at different times of the day.
"Maybe even platooning."
Platooning was an experience for Live Oak High School and Denham Springs High School students, wherein both student bodies utilized the Live Oak High Campus after the flood at different times while Denham High was repaired from flood damage.
The governor referenced students as potential carriers of the virus, understanding that most young patients could beat it - but that wasn't the concern for him, or Department of Health officials.
"Those children will then go home to their parents, their grandparents," the governor said. With 710,903 students enrolled throughout Louisiana in K-12 programs, through 1,407 schools in 131 school districts, well over 1 million Louisiana parents and grand parents could be exposed.
Those school numbers do not include private schools, charter schools, or post-secondary educational facilities.
Yesterday, the governor described what business might look like - specifically for those industries and stores which are closed. Lower occupancy rates, the governor cited, could be an item - as well as masks, gloves, and enhanced mitigation efforts.
"Enhanced mitigation efforts" are still being defined.
Testing, and lots of it will also be coming to Louisiana residents.
Many countries, including South Korea which lies just across the East China Sea, were able to return to work quickly utilizing consistent, large scale testing to see who was sick or carrying the virus and needed to stay home. The governor hopes that more catalysts and reagents are made available for an even larger scale of testing - beyond those who show symptoms.
It has been identified that even those without symptoms can carry the virus.
South Korea has performed 510,000 total tests, to date, with a total population of 51 million. The country began testing as early as January, and managed to stop the spread of the virus early - and is now even sending several hundred thousand COVID-19 testing kits to the United States for use.
The governor said that LSU Health Systems will be involved in antibody testing in those who have contracted COVID-19 but have been deemed to be "non-tested" recovery. Right now, the state is not testing individuals for recovery due to the requirement of two tests to confirm - and the state does not have the supply.
Instead, the state follows a three-point system developed by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to see determine if a patient is "recovered" from COVID-19:
- At least seven (7) days have passed since the first symptoms appeared
- Symptoms have been reduced "dramatically"
- Patient has gone at least three (3) days without fever, without requiring a fever reducing drug
The governor said that antibody studies will help in the development of a vaccine. In the mean time, Sen. Bill Cassidy has proposed developing an "immunity registry" for those who have developed antibodies to the disease by contracting it and either showing no signs, or "recovering."
Those patients would be able to assist in developing a vaccine.
The governor's task force will continue to work on the guidance as the May 1 date approaches. Monday, the governor said that he does not want to issue guidance on April 30, for May 1, but give businesses and citizens time to prepare for the change.
The novel coronavirus reached 133 reported cases in Livingston Parish, an increase of four from the day before, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
Livingston Parish is reporting one new death, according to the Department of Health, bringing the local death toll to five. The parish has reported four new deaths in the last three days.
The parish is also reporting 385 completed tests through commercial labs — up by one from the day before — and three additional tests completed through the state lab, according to the Department of Health.
LDH Region 9, which contains Livingston Parish, currently has 47 ventilators in use, with 159 available. There are also 92 ICU beds in use, with 108 available, and 972 total hospital beds in use, with 771 remaining.
Region 9 consists of Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, and St. Tammany parishes. Most COVID-19 cases are currently in St. Tammany Parish, most likely overflow from hard-hit New Orleans.
Across the state, the novel coronavirus reached 21,951 reported cases that have resulted in 1,943 hospitalizations and 425 patients on ventilators, both of which are drops from Tuesday’s figures.
The statewide death toll rose by 90 overnight — the second largest single-day jump to date — and now stands at 1,103, with 49 parishes reporting at least one death. Approximately 219 new deaths have been reported in the last two days, the deadliest stretch in Louisiana so far.
