It’s Census Day in Louisiana.
Gov. John Bel Edwards declared Wednesday, Sept. 9, as Census Day earlier this week, continuing a recent push to get more citizens to complete the 2020 Census before the deadline at the end of the month.
According to online data, Louisiana’s self-response rate to the 2020 Census is currently 58.7 percent, which ranks No. 47 nationally — ahead of only West Virginia, Maine, Alaska, New Mexico, and Puerto Rico — and last in the Deep South.
The national self-response rate, as of Sept. 8, is 65.5 percent.
On Tuesday, Edwards said the total response to the 2020 Census has been about 80 percent of households, a mark he called “one of the lowest in the country.” He urged residents to reverse the trend and fill out the census before the Sept. 30 deadline.
“It really is critical that everyone participates,” Edwards said Tuesday. “It only takes a few minutes to fill out a form, and it will impact our state for the next 10 years.”
Livingston Parish is responding to the 2020 Census at a rate slightly better than the state average but still lower than the national average, according to online data. As of Sept. 8, the self-response rate in Livingston Parish is 59.1 percent, which ranks No. 15 among the state’s 64 parishes.
Locally, the city of Walker has so far recorded the highest self-response rate of all the cities, towns, and villages in the parish, ranking No. 18 in the state at 65.7 percent.
Following Walker in the state rankings are Denham Springs (No. 74; 57.1 percent); French Settlement (No. 87; 56.1 percent); Port Vincent (No. 136; 51.4 percent); Livingston (No. 139; 51.1 percent); Springfield (No. 201; 44.5 percent); Killian (No. 203; 43.8 percent); and Albany (No. 213; 42.0 percent).
Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, Edwards has repeatedly called on residents to fill out the 2020 Census, reminding citizens that the federal government will rely on the information collected to guide distribution of approximately $1.5 trillion in annual spending across 316 federal programs for the next 10 years.
These programs include Medicaid, direct student loans, highway construction grants, low income tax credits and loans, and even adoption assistance programs. In addition, the numbers help determine boundaries for state legislative and congressional districts.
“I cannot stress enough the importance of filling out the Census form,” Edwards has said in the past.
Some of the local programs that rely on Census numbers for funding include:
-- Title I Grants to Local Education Agencies, which provide financial assistance to schools and school districts with high numbers or high percentages of children from low-income families to help ensure that all children meet state academic standards.
-- Community Development Block Grants Entitlement Program, which provides annual grants to cities and counties with sufficient populations (over 50,000 for cities and over 200,000 for counties) to help provide decent housing and suitable living conditions, and to expand economic opportunities, primarily for people with low and moderate income.
-- Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act Programs for Dislocated Workers, Adults, and Youths, which provide financial support for employment and training services including job searching, career counseling, placement assistance, and relocation assistance
The 2020 Census is available online at My2020Census.Gov. For more information or to request a form by mail, call 1-844-330-2020 or or text “CountMe” to 898-211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.