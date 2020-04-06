As the Louisiana Department of Health's daily, dashboard results on the spread of the novel coronavirus in Louisiana continued to show increases, Gov. John Bel Edwards' patience became more thin at each of his press conferences.
Every day at roughly 2:30 p.m. for the week of March 30 through April 4, the governor would take the dais at the Department of Homeland Security and deliver a new report - higher cases, higher hospitalizations, higher ventilator usage, and higher deaths.
Reports from around the state continue to come in, stating that gatherings of more than 10 were occurring regularly. A church in Central continued to meet, despite the governor's wishes, and a large gathering even transpired on the Tickfaw River, just south of Springfield.
So, at Thursday and Friday's press conference, the governor delivered a 1-2 punch on the figures that were used for the modeling - specifically deaths, those on ventilators, and new hospitalizations - and then the models themselves on Friday.
The modeling showed a grim future, with upwards of 2,500 hospitalizations, per day, by mid-May as the peak. According to those models, the state would also run out of the ability to care for patients in Region 1 (New Orleans) by being unable to provide ventilators this week, and lacking beds to even house patients by Apr. 10.
Monday, however, the governor delivered what was - comparatively - an optimistic press conference. While the number of COVID-19 cases, state wide, had risen again by over 1,000, the number of those in hospitals rose only by a small respective margin, and the number on ventilators actually dropped for the first time since the number was tracked.
Approximately 1,809 COVID-19 patients are reportedly being treated in Louisiana hospitals as the novel coronavirus surges past a reported 14,800 cases in Louisiana, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.
Of that total, 563 patients are on ventilators, or 31 percent of all hospitalizations, according to the Department of Health.
Overall, there are approximately 14,867 reported cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 1,857 cases — or 14 percent more — from the day before. The latest jump comes one day Louisiana reported its lowest 24-hour increase in reported cases since March 30.
The disease is now being reported in all but two of the state’s 64 parishes after West Carroll Parish confirmed its first case. Only Tensas and Cameron parishes have yet to report a positive case.
The reported COVID-19 death toll reached another grim milestone, surpassing 500 fatalities for a new total of 512, an increase of 35 from the previous day when the state suffered its largest single-day increase in deaths to date. Over the last two days, the state has reported 103 additional deaths.
The Department of Health is now reporting 69,166 completed tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of nearly 9,000 tests from the previous day. The majority of COVID-19 tests (93 percent) are being done in commercial labs, according to the Department of Health’s latest figures.
"This is the first sign that the mitigation efforts we've put in place are showing results," the governor said, "this is the first sign we are flattening the curve.
"It's just the first few data points, however, but I would like to get back up in front of you tomorrow, and the next day, and the day after that with better numbers."
The governor's fear, however, and the message he did not want to convey is that the situation is over. He stated, simply, that even if the curve flattens the job is not yet done and that he, as well as other Louisiana officials, fear that individuals will see the curve flatten, believe that "all is well" and return to life without practicing the mitigation efforts.
"Flattening the curve doesn't mean COVID-19 is gone," the governor said flatly, "our mitigation efforts are still important. I spoke to Vice President (Mike) Pence on the phone, and he is reinforcing that the (stay at home and mitigation) efforts must remain intact."
The governor reiterated that the situation will get as worse as Louisiana residents allow it to, continuing to implore individuals to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts - and to follow the stay at home order.
- Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds
- Disinfect common surfaces at home and work
- 10 or less at any public gathering, preferably no gatherings at all
- Stay six feet away from others in public places
- Control cough and sneezing with elbow or tissue
- Stay home if sick and utilize telehealth to contact your doctor
- Stay home unless visiting doctor, pharmacy, or grocery store
- Don't touch your face
The governor added some more good news, however, in that the data points of hospitalizations and ventilator usage were moving the potential peak farther away from today. Meaning that the ability to prevent Region 1 (New Orleans) from being overwhelmed had been pushed back, again.
While Edwards did not have an exact date, he did say the models show that Region 1 would not run out of ventilators or beds in the next week, as what was previously predicted.
Had Region 1 become overwhelmed an unable to deliver care, deaths would have spiked and a potential domino effect would have been put into place that affected other regions.
The governor did warn that the worst case scenario, which modeled thousands of new hospitalizations per day in Region 1 alone, can return if individuals do not continue to practice mitigation and social distancing.
Edwards attributed the potential to flatten the curve on both residents of Louisiana - the majority of them - practicing the mitigation efforts as well as staying at home, while also commending the efforts of Louisiana's healthcare professionals among times of a great stress.
The governor said that the efforts of doctors, nurses, respiratory professionals, and other healthcare workers to heal the sick and keep hospitalization time low has helped the state models trend in a positive direction.
Gov. Edwards ended the presser by letting people know that he understood this was a difficult time for residents, but to try and stay positive over the Easter holiday - and not gather together.
