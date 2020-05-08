Friday's press conference was billed as an 'unveiling' of the contact tracing program and Louisiana's testing strategy for the novel coronavirus.
Not much, however, was offered in the way of new information - just that Louisiana residents could expect to hear from the state if they test positive for COVID-19.
And that, according to the governor, was the crux of the program - citizens of the Bayou State will have to 'continue to be a good neighbor' and participate in contact tracing, otherwise it's not going to work.
Contact tracing is a form of investigative healthcare, wherein an individual who tests positive for coronavirus will receive a call from the state. The caller will ask a series of questions related to the patient's health, where they've been, and who they have been near.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said that, combined with expanded testing for the coronavirus itself due to assistance from the federal government, contact tracing will be part of the means by which Louisiana can keep it's economy open by staying 'ahead of the virus.'
But, the governor said, he understands individual concerns regarding liberty, and also understands that many people might never pick up the phone.
"Viruses are spread and contracted, many times, without knowing it," the governor explained, "you contract and spread them by breathing, by touching things.
"I understand many are concerned about their personal liberty, what their rights are," Edwards said, "but I'm going to ask (residents of Louisiana) what they believe is the right thing to do?"
Outside of participating in the initial phone call, residents will also have to be forward with information about who they've been in contact with, as well as abide by a 14 day quarantine or isolation. Quarantine will be the recommendation for those are asymptomatic, isolation for those who show symptoms of COVID-19.
However, much like many parts of the governor's 'Stay at Home' order, there will be no enforcement for the 14 day rules, and no enforcement regarding the initial phone call.
According to Dr. Alex Billioux, of the Louisiana Department of Health, the program was all about collecting information and staying ahead of the virus.
"We know this sounds scary, 'people are tracking me, they're tracking my movements'," Billioux said, "but we're using this information to not only help you, but those around you and to curb the spread of the virus."
Billioux said that, currently, a force of 70 works contact tracing through the LDH. The office will be looking to surge that capacity to 250 as soon as possible, to begin the program starting next week at scale.
Currently, the department only focuses on rural parishes and new hot spots because they do not have the labor to keep up with larger, urban areas.
According to their modeling, LDH will need at least 700 to keep up with new cases once the state moves into Phase 1 of reopening the economy. Louisiana is working with SalesForce and Accensure to setup and run the programming, as well as expand the workforce. Interested parties who would like to work as a contact tracer can e-mail contactracing@la.gov.
Parties must be:
- A high school graduate
- High level of empathy
- High level of compassion
- Able to input data efficiently
- Able to maintain patient privacy
Billioux was unable to provide a pay scale at Friday's press conference, but that the state was committed to getting as many contact tracers as was needed.
The governor added that expanded testing and contact tracing were not 'made up by himself and Dr. Billioux,' but were part of the federal plan to reopen local economies, and were utilized in countries like South Korean, Sweden, and Germany to stay ahead of the virus.
When asked about businesses, Billioux said that the state will not be requiring individual places of commerce to keep a log of people in and out. However, they will receive a call if an employee tests positive to ask about their interactions throughout the previous few weeks.
According to both Billioux and the Governor, the system would be adapted as necessary - especially considering residents answering the phone, and businesses keeping logs.
All of these measures are part of the 14-day guidelines issued by the federal task force under President Donald Trump, the governor explained. In order to be prepared to begin reopening the economy, the state has to be ready to stay ahead of COVID-19.
"The spread will return when we reopen the economy," the governor explained, "we can do 300,000 (coronavirus) tests a month, and have 3,000 contact tracers, it's only going to be enough to curb the spread as long as people participate."
