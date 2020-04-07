Between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. every day, John Bel Edwards hops on the screen and radio waves to discuss the latest for the Bayou State's battle against the novel coronavirus.
Sometimes he does it over the weekend, too.
The governor has been delivering the regular press conferences since the beginning of COVID-19's spread in Louisiana. After the end of each press conference, the governor takes questions from the various media in the room.
Now, he's looking to take it from the public.
Tuesday morning, the governor announced online that he would begin taking questions from the public to answer via his press conferences. Those who are interested can send their questions to askjbe@la.gov
The novel coronavirus spiked to 16,284 reported cases in Louisiana and 1,996 hospitalizations, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.
