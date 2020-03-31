In times of crises, some leaders want to leave the door open - just to see if they can escape a hard truth.

However, the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, had its largest single-day increase in reported positive cases in Louisiana to date, growing by more than 1,000 positive cases overnight for a total of 5,237 cases, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

That increase, combined with other statistics listed below, pushed Gov. John Bel Edwards to reaffirm what he said Monday - that the state will remain under his 'stay at home' order until Apr. 30, matching President Donald Trump's 'social distancing' order also being extended to the end of the month.

Local officials, including Superintendent of Schools Joe Murphy, said that their response to the coronavirus will change "as soon as the governor's written proclamation is produced." Edwards says that he expects the writ to be complete by the end of the week.

In Livingston Parish, the virus reached 23 positive cases, up by seven from the positive day, without any COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Department of Health. Like the state, it was the largest single-day jump in reported cases for Livingston Parish.

The death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 239 statewide, an increase of 54 overnight and a near 30-percent jump from the day before. There have so far been no COVID-19 related deaths among Livingston Parish residents, according to the Department of Health.

There are currently 1,355 COVID-19 patients being treated in Louisiana hospitals, an increase of nearly 200 patients in 24 hours. Of those in hospitals, there are 438 who are on ventilators, an 18-percent increase from the day before, according to the Department of Health.

Although a certain pastor, who continues to host public gatherings on Sunday's at the Life Tabernacle Church in Central, may receive a summons to appear in court for disobeying the 'stay at home' order, the governor said that he still does not intend to utilize first responders to "enforce compliance."

"I'm still asking Louisianians to be good neighbors," Edwards said.

There was also a gathering over the weekend at the Prop Stop on the Tickfaw River.

Governor Edwards delivered more sobering news - a slowing of cases over the weekend caused the dates in which ventilators and bed space would run out in District 1 (New Orleans area). Those dates had jumped to Apr. 7 for lack of ventilators, and Apr. 10 for lack of beds.

They are now Apr. 5 and Apr. 8, respectively.

The governor said the Department of Health continues to input the new data into their modeling daily, and are trying to determine the number of cases as they'll occur "over a spread" and not when considering spikes.

"We're trying to track this over a period of time," explained LDH Director Dr. Billioux. "Those spikes could have been a 'logjam' in the testing, we're not sure, but the model takes all data into account."

The governor has "over-ordered" ventilators in order to try and acquire the appropriate amount. The state has requested 14,000 from various sources and has had 192 delivered and distributed, plus what was already on the ground. Louisiana was guaranteed 150 from the national strategic stockpile by President Trump Monday afternoon.

The state also has roughly 1,000 in Homeland Security storage.

Edwards did not explain if the order contracts could be voided or cancelled.