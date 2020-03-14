Saturday, Louisiana's Governor delivered a new report on the spread of COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus, in Louisiana.
And he's asking for residents not to panic, but to take the virus seriously.
As of March 14, 67 presumptive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Louisiana. Gov. John Bel Edwards reported that Louisiana is currently one of the top states in reports of the virus, per capita, stating that Texas is reporting just under 40 cases of the virus, but has 5-6 times the population.
Presumptive cases have been confirmed in eight parishes, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. One of those parishes, St. John the Baptist, which has one case thus far, borders Livingston Parish to the south, on the other side of Lake Maurepas.
Edwards said that 178 people are currently under investigation of the virus, versus the 67 presumptive, positive results. The governor added that he believes current testing abilities are adequate to track the spread of the virus, but added that commercial testing sites are 'beginning to pop up.'
"It is essential that we minimize the spread of this virus," Bel Edwards said. "The degree to which were are successful depends on how seriously we take this virus."
The governor listed off several ways to stay safe and protect yourself:
- Was hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Cover your mouth when coughing, with your arm
- Practice social distancing
The coronavirus spreads rapidly, as Gov. Bel Edwards explained, and more cases could be out there. According to the health report, many of the positive tests now coming through were contracted '4 or 5' days ago.
"If you are ill, stay home," the governor said. Reporters and officials were tested for fever coming into the press conference, which is described as 100.4 degrees or higher. The governor said fever is an early warning sign for any type of infection and when asked if larger gatherings and groups should begin the practice of taking temperatures.
The governor added, when discussing large groups, that his proclamations of gatherings cancelled at '250 or less' does not affect churches, and that their decision on whether or not to come together is on their shoulders.
If you're interested in more information on the coronavirus, a federal line has been added at '211' to call.
"Louisianians have always been at their best in the face of adversity," Bel Edwards said, "now is the time to be a good neighbor."
