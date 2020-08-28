In the wake of Hurricane Laura, a large portion of southwestern Louisiana will require assistance.
Friday, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a letter to President Donald Trump requesting a major disaster declaration for 23 parishes in Louisiana affected by one of the largest storms to ever strike the state.
"If approved, (the major disaster declaration) would bring FEMA assistance to affected individuals and communities," Gov. Edwards explained. Without a major disaster declaration, FEMA assistance is not available immediately. President Trump approved a disaster declaration for the entire state of Louisiana earlier in August.
"Laura is the fifth strongest storm to make landfall in U.S history and the first in memory to maintain major hurricane strength as it traveled through Louisiana, bringing destruction to many parishes and, sadly, causing the deaths of at least 10 people," Edwards said during a press conference Friday.
Laura briefly achieved Category 5 strength before making landfall in the late evening and early morning hours Wednesday and Thursday. It remained a Category 1 hurricane for almost its entire journey through the state.
Pictures showed that Lake Charles avoided much of the storm surge, which occurred east of the city, but winds devastated the area. First responders were battling fires at many of the plans until Friday, when I-10 officially reopened at roughly 3 p.m.
Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies departed for Allen Parish, just north of Lake Charles, to assist with debris cleanup and staging to help in Lake Charles proper. Allen Parish is still without power in many areas.
State Representative Buddy Mincey Jr. collected donations Friday until 5 p.m. to bring to Lake Charles over the weekend.
