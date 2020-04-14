The spread of the novel coronavirus through Louisiana has affected elections yet again.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that the Presidential Primary election, which had been rescheduled for June 20, is now scheduled for July 11, 2020 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The spring municipal elections, which had been rescheduled to July 25, are now scheduled for Aug. 15 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Early voting periods are expected for both elections.
Fall elections remain unchanged, at this time.
