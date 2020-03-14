The Bayou State has the first confirmed death related to COVID-19, the Governor's office announced Saturday afternoon, Mar. 14.
The Orleans Parish resident was a 58-year-old individual with underlying health conditions. The patient was being treated at Touro Infirmary Hospital and Medical Center.
"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the first Louisiana death related to COVID-19 today,” said Gov. Edwards. “I have spoken with Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and we send our prayers and condolences to the family of the deceased. In addition, we now have 10 new presumptive positive cases bringing our total to 77. Now more than ever, we must remain vigilant against the spread of this illness by taking care of ourselves and each other, avoiding going into public areas if you are sick, practicing social distancing and washing your hands frequently with soap and water. This underscores the fact that those with underlying health issues are most at risk from the coronavirus. Those with compromised immune systems and are older should be taking extra precautions to avoid becoming affected with the coronavirus.”
The Louisiana Department of Louisiana has reported 10 additional presumptive positive cases for coronavirus in Louisiana, which now brings the total to 77. Updates can be seen at ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus.
Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy.
These precautions include:
- Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently
- Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm
- Avoiding touching your face
- Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
- Avoiding close contact with others
- And staying home if you are sick
