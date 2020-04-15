Louisiana residents have been asking for hope.

For many, they've seen with their own eyes (or social media pictures) friends and loved ones enter the hospital with the novel coronavirus and exit. Those included Ward II Marshal Joe Shumate, and recently a Denham Springs man by the name of T.J. Fisher.

But some have not been so lucky.

Daily, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) updates their dashboard to show a specific set of numbers - total cases, deaths, and hospitalizations. Those numbers are used to determine the trajectory of the state in terms of 'flattening the curve' in terms of cases, and the potential to overwhelm healthcare infrastructure.

Recoveries, however, have not been included in the dashboard reports. Early in the process, it was explained by Dr. Alex Billioux of LDH that those numbers were not being tracked, officially, because they required more COVID-19 tests be administered - the supply just was not available.

Instead, most hospitals enacted a "non-test recovery" model issued by the Centers for Disease Control, which required the following criteria be met:

At least seven (7) days have passed since the first symptoms appeared Symptoms have been reduced "dramatically" Patient has gone at least three (3) days without fever, without requiring a fever reducing drug

Since those were not official recoveries, LDH was hesitant to release the number.

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards made the announcement that early modeling showed 7,044 recoveries from the novel coronavirus. The governor was not specific if those were recoveries from hospital visits, although it was implied.

"We're not real confident in the number," the governor said.

The governor said the modeling has just begun for patient recovery, and this was an early assessment, but he delivered the figure because he "knew people had been asking."

Edwards nor Billioux said that the LDH Dashboard would include that number in the future.

The novel coronavirus reached 133 reported cases in Livingston Parish, an increase of four from the day before, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

Livingston Parish is reporting one new death, according to the Department of Health, bringing the local death toll to five. The parish has reported four new deaths in the last three days.

The parish is also reporting 385 completed tests through commercial labs — up by one from the day before — and three additional tests completed through the state lab, according to the Department of Health.

LDH Region 9, which contains Livingston Parish, currently has 47 ventilators in use, with 159 available. There are also 92 ICU beds in use, with 108 available, and 972 total hospital beds in use, with 771 remaining.

Region 9 consists of Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, and St. Tammany parishes. Most COVID-19 cases are currently in St. Tammany Parish, most likely overflow from hard-hit New Orleans.

Across the state, the novel coronavirus reached 21,951 reported cases that have resulted in 1,943 hospitalizations and 425 patients on ventilators, both of which are drops from Tuesday’s figures.

The statewide death toll rose by 90 overnight — the second largest single-day jump to date — and now stands at 1,103, with 49 parishes reporting at least one death. Approximately 219 new deaths have been reported in the last two days, the deadliest stretch in Louisiana so far.