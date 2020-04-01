There were a few points of good news delivered at Governor John Bel Edwards' daily press conference, which outlines the state's fight against the novel coronavirus - or COVID-19.

Orleans and Jefferson Parishes appear to be 'flattening the curve,' despite another rampant increase in cases in other locations around the state. Louisiana has also already received the 150 ventilators from the federal government, which was promised by President Donald Trump Monday.

Unfortunately, the governor had some bad news for residents of the Bayou State with regard to a 'return to normalcy.'

"(Residents of Louisiana) should keep in their mind that the (mitigation and social distancing) efforts could last for a long time," Edwards explained, "We should all be preparing ourselves for a period of time that is not going to be pleasant."

While Gov. Edwards did not give a specific period of time to back those claims, he did mention that COVID-19 has moved south of the equator and appears to be affected by weather less than other viruses as it moves through places that are currently experiencing warm to hot temperatures. According to Edwards, that means distancing and mitigation efforts will have to remain in place well into the summer.

There are cases which have been reported in deserts around the world that, during the day, are experiencing upward of 100-degree temperatures.

The governor added that keeping the mitigation and social distancing efforts into the fall is not out of the question, either. Edwards said that the Spanish Flu, which hit the world hard during the spring, returned in the fall to devastate and kill many millions more.

Coronavirus could do the same thing, he said.

According to Edwards, 'flattening the curve' is only the first step in battling the novel coronavirus. Making sure hospitals do not become overwhelmed simply makes sure that health care infrastructure is available for those who will inevitably contract the disease.

In the last two days, the novel coronavirus has increased by approximately 2,399 positive cases in the state — a 59-percent increase from the figures on Monday. This is the second straight day the Department of Health is reporting roughly 1,200 new cases.

In Livingston Parish, the number of cases increased by two overnight, bringing the local total to 25 cases out of 139 total tests. Thus far, there has not been a COVID-19 related death among the Livingston Parish residents who have contracted the disease, according to the Department of Health.

The death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 273 statewide, an increase of 34 overnight. There have been a reported 88 fatalities from the disease in the last two days, or 47 percent more from the figures on Monday.

After the curve is flattened, residents will have to wait until 'tried-and-true' therapeutic healthcare methods are developed to treat the disease, and a vaccine is available, the governor said. Current estimates for a vaccine are late 2020, at the earliest, but more likely 2021.

The governor reiterated that his stay at home order will be extended through Apr. 30, and his new proclamation will be re-written to include all considerations that have been taken up until this time. That proclamation will have an effect on the actions of local officials, including the school board and parish offices, but no official statement will be made until after the proclamation is written.

While mitigation and social distancing will continue, the governor did not say his 'stay at home' order will be extended to those times. The governor is hopeful that those who contract the virus and develop an immunity can begin going back to work.

The virus can be spread via particulates through the air, usually from sneezing or coughing, but also via touch where the virus may rest on skin. COVID-19 can also survive on certain surfaces for a variety of times, including:

Copper up to four hours

Cardboard up to 24 hours

Steel and other metals for up to 72 hours

COVID-19 imparts a number of symptoms, many of them flu-like in nature, including fever, aches, pains, runny nose, headaches, and shortness of the breath. In many cases, carriers of the virus will appear asymptomatic - meaning they can spread the virus, but show no symptoms or complications.

Incubation for the virus is expected for about 14 days, with patients remaining infectious up to six days of the average eight-day recovery period.

Governor Edwards continues to emphasize social distancing and mitigation efforts, even putting a "stay at home" order into effect to try and express the potential issues that could be caused by this virus.

The stay at home order still allows residents to:

Go to grocery or warehouse stores Pickup food from restaurants Go to pharmacies Go to the doctor's office, should the doctor allow it

You can also:

Care for or support a friend or family member Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise - just keep at least six feet between you and others Walk your pets and take them to veterinarian if necessary Help someone to get necessary supplies Receive deliveries from any business which delivers

The governor's office says you should not:

Go to work unless you are providing essential services defined by this order Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out Visited loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility

The difference between "stay at home" and "social distancing" is that stay at home is a more strict version. It means:

Stay at home is a stricter form of social distancing

Only go out for essential services

Stay six feet away or more from others

Don't gather in groups of 10 or more

The governor wanted to emphasize that these measures weren't "quarantine" - residents could still utilize essential services and would not be restricted to home at all times.

Good practices for social distancing and hygiene include:

No gatherings of 10 or more

Wash hands for 20 seconds or more

Sneeze and cough into a tissue or elbow

Disinfect common surfaces

Those who are essential must go to work, but individuals who can work from home are asked to do so. Businesses should limit their interaction with the public as much as possible.

