Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the state regarding Hurricane Laura in a press conference Tuesday evening.
Set for 6 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
Laura, which formed into a hurricane Tuesday morning, was located about 525 miles southeast of Lake Charles in a 1 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. At the time, it was moving west-northwest at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.
The National Hurricane Center expects Laura to strengthen as it moves across the warm Gulf of Mexico waters and become “a major hurricane” by the time it makes landfall. Edwards and weather experts have compared Laura to Hurricane Rita in 2005.
“Everybody should understand this is gonna be a very large, very powerful storm,” Edwards said Monday evening.
Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall near the Texas/Louisiana line. However, Edwards and other officials have urged people to “not be fixated” on the cone, saying that impacts could be felt across much of south Louisiana.
From Wednesday night into Saturday, Laura is expected to produce rainfall of 4-8 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches.
A hurricane warning is now in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas to Intracoastal City, Louisiana.
A tropical storm warning is in effect from Sargent, Texas, to San Luis Pass and from east of Intracoastal City to the mouth of the Mississippi River.
A storm surge warning is in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River.
A storm surge watch is in effect for:
-- Freeport, Texas to San Luis Pass
-- Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Mississippi
-- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne
A hurricane watch is in effect for:
-- East of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City, Louisiana
