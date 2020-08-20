Gov. John Bel Edwards warned of the possibility of two named storms hitting the Gulf of Mexico in the same week during a press conference Thursday.
Tropical Depression 13 formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday night and was about 615 miles east of the Leeward Islands at 4 p.m., according to an advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters predict it to form into a tropical storm by Friday and possibly a hurricane when it makes landfall next week.
Tropical Depression 14 was 155 miles south/southeast of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Honduras-Nicaragua border at the 4 p.m. advisory and is expected to strengthen through Saturday and be “near or at hurricane strength” when it enters the Yucatan Peninsula late Saturday.
Early forecasts show the depression targeting Louisiana, though officials say it’s too soon to tell.
“We know it is possible that two very serious storms could make landfall in Louisiana,” Edwards said Thursday. “That means if you haven’t done so, now is the time to get prepared for yourself and your family.”
Edwards urged citizens to follow local media outlets and listen to local officials regarding the storms’ trek. He also encouraged people to visit getagameplan.org to help them prepare for next week’s weather events.
Forecasters have predicted that the 2020 hurricane season would be “extremely active,” with a possible 25 named storms this year.
