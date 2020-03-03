Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Thunderstorms. High 73F. SE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.