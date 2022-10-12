After hearing evidence regarding a deputy’s fatal collision that killed a Denham Springs woman over the summer, a grand jury elected to charge the deputy with a traffic citation, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
Deputy Cory Winburn was ticketed with careless operation of a motor vehicle, a citation that stems from his role in the early-morning wreck that killed a 33-year-old mother of four in July.
The grand jury convened early Tuesday and presented its determination late in the evening. Though the deputy was ultimately charged with a traffic citation, the grand jury had the option to formally charge him criminally.
Carless operation is defined as failure to “drive in a careful and prudent manner, so as not to endanger the life, limb, or property of any person.” Failure to do so can result in court-ordered community service of 250 hours and the possibility of having a driver's license suspended for two years.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said his office has “fully cooperated” with Louisiana State Police, which led the investigation into the crash. Ard added that his office has also been conducting an internal investigation “to determine what discipline of Deputy Winburn may be appropriate.”
“Consistent with the policy of this office not to comment on pending legal matters, there will be no further comment regarding this accident at this time,” Ard said. "We continue to keep the Estave family in our thoughts and prayers."
The grand jury ruling stems from a fatal crash on July 15, when Winburn, responding to a service call in a “fully marked” Chevrolet Tahoe, rear-ended a Saturn on LA Hwy. 16 southbound, just south of LA Hwy. 64.
Christinia Estave, the drive of the Saturn, was killed in the crash that occurred around 1 a.m.
At the time, State Police said Estave’s car “was stopped” in the left lane of LA 16 southbound when the deputy, driving south in the left lane of LA 16, “struck the rear of the stopped vehicle.”
Estave was transported to a local hospital, where she eventually died from her injuries. A family friend later organized an online fundraiser to help with expenses for Estave's fiancé and children.
The deputy was said to have suffered “minor injuries.”
Few other details have been made public regarding the crash and its investigation, which State Police handed over to the District Attorney’s office of 21st Judicial District Court.
A preliminary investigation determined that neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.
