LIVINGSTON – A Livingston Parish grand jury returned indictments in three cases, including one accusing a man of killing his uncle, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
A grand jury indicted Jonathan Herrell, 25, of Livingston, for second-degree murder in the death of his uncle, Tommy Herrell Jr., 59, Perrilloux said.
Arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, June 19, in 21st Judicial District Court and a preliminary exam is scheduled for Thursday, July 18.
Town of Livingston police responded to a family disturbance on Saturday, March 30, in the 14,000 block of Florida Boulevard, a news release said.
Tommy Herrell was found with head injuries and transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
Livingston police took Jonathan Herrell into custody and booked him on attempted second-degree murder, the news release said.
An investigation found that the two men had gotten into a verbal altercation and Jonathan Herrell struck Tommy Herrell with a bat, the release said.
Tommy Herrell died Tuesday, April 2, and Jonathan Herrell was rebooked Thursday, April 4, at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on second-degree murder, according to booking records.
His bond remained at $150,000.
The grand jury also returned indictments in two more cases:
• Ezekiel Baaheth, 18, of Denham Springs, was indicted on a charge of sexual battery following an incident that occurred in November 2018.
Arraignment is scheduled for July 24.
• Julie Walters, 55, of Denham Springs, indicted for residential contractor fraud of $1,500 or more.
Walters’ arraignment is pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.