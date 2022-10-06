A grand jury will hear evidence next week regarding a deputy’s fatal collision that claimed the life of a Denham Springs woman over the summer, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.

Perrilloux said the case will be brought to a grand jury on Tuesday to determine if charges will be made against the deputy, who has yet to be identified. Perrilloux said he could not provide further comment.

In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said he has turned the case “fully” over to Louisiana State Police.

“I have turned over this investigation fully to the Louisiana State Police,” Ard said. “It is my understanding that they are also working with the Livingston Parish District Attorney’s Office and a grand jury is scheduled to review the matter in its entirety.”

Around 1 a.m. on July 15, a Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy, driving a “fully marked” Chevrolet Tahoe, was responding to a service call when he rear-ended a car on LA Hwy. 16 southbound, just south of LA Hwy. 64.

Christinia Estave, a 33-year-old mother of four, was killed in the two-vehicle crash. At the time, State Police said Estave’s car “was stopped” in the left lane of LA 16 southbound when the deputy, driving south in the left lane of LA 16, “struck the rear of the stopped vehicle.”

Few other details have been made public regarding the crash, such as how fast the deputy was driving when he struck Estave's vehicle or what service call he was responding to.

Estave was transported to a local hospital, where she eventually died from her injuries. A family friend later organized an online fundraiser to help with expenses for Estave's fiancé and children.

The deputy was said to have suffered “minor injuries.”

A preliminary investigation determined that neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Ard issued a statement at the time of the accident and said his office is “fully cooperating with Louisiana State Police in its ongoing investigation.”

“As we all await more details, I have been made aware that the deputy was unrestrained,” Ard said at the time. “That is a concern for me & will be addressed.”

An attorney representing the family did not immediately respond for a comment.