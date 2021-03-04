Entertainer and former “Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider is inviting people to enjoy a film — or several — at his studios’ new drive-in movie experience.
After a soft launch last month, this weekend will mark the official grand opening for the Stars N’ Cars Drive-in Cinema at John Schneider Studios in Holden, giving ticket buyers a chance to watch as many as four films over a two-day span.
The drive-in theater — with a parking area that can fit 200 cars — will be part of an ongoing addition to the studio. It features a 40-by-22-foot screen installed 12 feet off the ground for optimal viewing.
In a promotional video on his Facebook page last month, Schneider said the drive-in theater will show movies “for all ages to enjoy” and “everything from the classics to new releases, from happily-ever-after movies and tear-jerkers to independent and blockbusters.”
“I hope you’re ready to enjoy movies on the big big screen,” Schneider said.
Schneider will be in attendance both nights this weekend and do a Q&A after each screening of his independent films “Stand on It” (Friday) and “4:GO” (Saturday). Other films to be shown during the two-night opening include blockbusters “Back to the Future (Friday) and “Jurassic Park” (Saturday).
The hellcat car that jumped the Tickfaw River in “Stand On It” will be there along with the General Lee. Schneider will sign merchandise before and after show times.
Tickets are $20 per car for a single feature and $30 per car for a double feature. They can be purchased at the gate or by clicking here. Gates open at 4 p.m. both days.
Concessions and food will be sold.
“It’s our grand opening and I want to see you,” Schneider said in a video.
This weekend’s slate includes:
Friday, March 5
“Stand On It” at 6 p.m.
“Back to the Future” at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 6
“4:GO” at 7 p.m.
“Jurassic Park” at 8:30 p.m.
Next weekend’s features — part of what Schneider has dubbed “Horror Weekend” — include:
Friday, March 12
“Night of the Living Dead” at 7 p.m.
“Friday the 13th” at 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 13
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” at 7 p.m.
“John Schneider's Smothered” at 9 p.m.
For more information, visit www.johnschneiderstudios.com. John Schneider Studios is located at 16050 Florida Blvd. in Holden.
(Editor's Note: This story has been corrected after previously listing an incorrect showing for Saturday, March 6).
