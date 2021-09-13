The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana is warning the public of a grant scam targeting local consumers and small businesses.
"You get a call, email, or text message from someone who claims to be from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) or another government agency," the BBB said in a statement. "The scammer is allegedly reaching out, as part of the official Assistance program for local small businesses affected by Hurricane Ida."
According to the BBB, the caller states that the grant is for $15,000 and it does not have to be paid back. However, they are directed to purchase a Walmart cash card for $250, to pay for processing the grant.
BBB offers the following tips to Spot a Grant Scam:
-- Remember that government agencies do not communicate through social media avenues like Facebook. And be aware of unsolicited messages.
-- Do not pay any money for a "free" government grant: If you have to pay money to claim a "free" grant, it is not really free. A real government agency will not ask you to pay an advanced processing fee. The only official list of all U.S. federal grant-making agencies is www.grants.gov
-- Do your research to see if that government agency or organization actually exists. Find their contact info and call them to make sure it’s legitimate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.