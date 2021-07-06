A grass-cutting crew found a body along Interstate 55 in Hammond on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The body was found in the median near Exit 28 around 10:15 a.m.
The body has not been identified, but authorities said it was “dressed in male clothing.” Detectives did not observe any signs of trauma to the body, the statement said.
Investigators do not yet have a cause of death and are awaiting the findings of the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office. It's possible the body was in that location for about 30 days prior to being discovered.
The investigation remains open, and anyone with information is urged to call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 345-6150 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 554-5245.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.