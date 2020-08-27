Dealing with the federal government can be difficult.
In the aftermath of the Great Flood of 2016, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard had to make some difficult decisions. The sheriff's office had between 80 and 85 deputies without a place to live, and law enforcement were facing a no-win situation in the parish.
"(Our office) was concerned about looting," Ard explained, "we had a lot of people who had just lost everything, and (post-Katrina) we knew how this could turn out.
"I needed to not only get my deputies settled, but keep them."
Ard's discussion to 'keep them' referred to a situation faced by the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office after Hurricane Katrina. The law enforcement agency just outside New Orleans had almost the same numbers of deputies without homes - many of whom chose to simply leave.
"We couldn't let that happen (in Livingston Parish)," Ard said.
Ard worked through Congressman Garret Graves' office, the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, and other legislative contacts to develop a plan for housing for those deputies without a home.
The research, Ard said, was necessary to make sure that everyone was 'done by the book,' or face a situation where the federal government might not provide reimbursement for expenditures.
But the sheriff did them one better - he saved the federal government money.
Ard submitted a bid package and took offers from mobile home companies to help fill the need. The sheriff said those types of housing units would hold their value better than a standard FEMA trailer, and they would ultimately be cheaper.
He was right - almost 50% cheaper. A mobile home cost about $32,000 per unit average, whereas reports of FEMA trailers cost anywhere from $60,000 for just the trailer, to $100,000 (per trailer) fully installed on a piece of land.
"Hats off to Sheriff Ard for showing exactly what good leaders do - he took matters into his own hands, cutting through the red tape, and provided immediate solutions for his deputies and their families," Graves said, "which in turn, provided immediate resources to preserve the quality of life that makes Livingston and surrounding areas a safe place to live for fellow residents.
"It shouldn’t take an act of Congress to implement common sense, but that is what we had to do," Graves continued. "These new laws are what we call common sense and will make South Louisiana and the entire country more resilient and proactive, enabling American communities to come back stronger much more quickly.”
That was October of 2016, and it took nearly four years of fighting on the part of Graves before the federal government provided reimbursement for the office. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office will be reimbursed $2,242,377 in response to the 2016 Flood and emergency housing solution for Livingston Parish sheriff deputies. This grant is the result of an amendment Graves offered after the federal government proved they could not adequately, inexpensively or efficiently respond to the disaster.
Eventually, Ard's office would sell off the trailers and the land at about 80% reimbursement. The land will become another trailer park near the Town of Livingston which is currently going through a permitting process with the parish government.
"All told, it took about a year for all of my deputies to get back in their homes," Ard explained, "but the reimbursement saga has gone on-and-off for the past four years."
“The 2016 Flood was an absolute strain across our communities and every corner of our community suffered," Graves said. "Families, schools, law enforcement, small business owners – you name it.
It’s taken years to get these long-overdue funds to help the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office but they are entirely deserving of every penny,” Graves continued. “We have worked around the clock to get legislation amended so that when future disasters hit, the government isn’t adding fuel to the bureaucratic fire."
The Disaster Recovery Reform Act of 2018, Section 1211(b) notes that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) shall reimburse state and local governments for requests received within 3 years after the declaration of a major disaster under Section 401 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act (42 U.S.C. 5170). In this instance, FEMA will reimburse the Livingston Parish Sherriff’s Office for direct temporary housing and permanent housing construction. The funding source for this award is the Operations and Support – Response and Recovery project/program/activity.
In May 2020, Graves announced $40,563,208.73 of federal flood recovery resources to repair damages at Denham Springs Elementary School (DSES), Southside Elementary School (SES), Southside Junior High School (SJHS) and for system-wide school contents replacement needs resulting from Louisiana’s Great Flood of 2016. Graves also announced in May that Central Private School was set to receive $10,043,000.86 in a FEMA federal grant as a result of damages to the school during the 2016 Flood.
For schools, the legislation removed a huge penalty that was imposed on each flooded school building to be limited to a one-penalty-per-facility limit, meaning several million more could be awarded from FEMA. Livingston Parish schools, for example, the overall reduction was nearly $21 million and when the Graves’ language was applied, the deduction was reduced to $3 million – saving the Livingston Parish schools $17.8 million in recovery funding with the Graves’ provision.
Graves authored a series of bipartisan federal disaster policy changes which advanced the bill out of House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
Click here for a list of Graves’ involvement with resiliency legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.