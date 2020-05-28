In December, the Corps of Engineers informed the Comite Task Force that utility relocation for the new diversion canal was 'on schedule.'
That kind of announcement seemed like a dream.
But now, it's becoming a reality. According to the Corps, utility relocation would be completed in March. While COVID-19 has pushed some of that back, work is nearly complete.
Now, it's time to move dirt.
According to Congressman Garret Graves, the first contract has been awarded to a Baton Rouge firm to construct two bridges, and excavate from Highway 61 to the Lilly Bayou structure - it's been 15 years since a contract has been issued for the Comite Diversion canal.
“This is the moment residents of East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Ascension Parishes have been waiting and paying for decades to happen," Graves said. "We are taking our first major step toward the completion of the Comite Diversion project.
"Under the current construction schedule, we will have better flood protection by the end of next year.”
The $55,050,170 contract will include the construction of two new bridges, US 61 bridge and Kansas City Southern railroad bridge, and excavation and construction of the canal from US 61 to the Lilly Bayou Control Structure. It has been awarded to James Construction.
The Comite will be constructed in phases, just in case an issue stops construction in any given location instead of the whole project. In order to avoid getting hung up at any one point, both DOTD and the Corps agreed to construct the diversion canal in parts. Anything that might crop up during environmental studies or, say, problems with land acquisition would not hold up the entire project - just part.
The diversion canal grew to a $350 million price point after being in-and-out of the conversation for over three decades. The task force, along with the help of Congressman Garret Graves, pushed the funding of the canal through a variety of funding sources, including direct federal funds.
Comite would have reduced flooding in the Denham Springs area, by conservative estimates, between 1.5 and 2 feet during the Great Flood of 2016.
During the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 (BBA 2018), Graves was serving as the chairman in charge of the Corps of Engineers at the time and was able to break a decades-old logjam and secure a record $1,400,000,000 ($1.4 billion) on three key flood control and hurricane protection projects for South Louisiana.
Graves also secured $300 million through the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and $50 million in USDA funding specifically for Livingston Parish flood mitigation – made possible due to a Graves’ amendment in the February 2018 federal funding bill.
The Corps has recently completed some clearing and grubbing and have made repairs to the Lilly Bayou Control Structure. Utility relocation along the canal's alignment continues.
The Corps are expected to award contracts this summer to build bridges at McHugh Road, LA 19 and LA 67, and to excavate the canal in those areas. More clearing and grubbing will occur when final parcels of land are acquired, followed by canal excavation.
The Corps is finalizing design on the “drop structures” that will allow Baton Rouge, Cypress, and White’s Bayous to drain into the canal.
The estimated contract completion date for James Construction is December 31, 2021, which is the target completion date for the entire Comite River Diversion Canal.
