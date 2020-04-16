Government response to the novel coronavirus has been a mixed bag in terms of who's doling out what, and when.
The state has produced some loan programs, but stays focused on managing the response in Louisiana, while the federal government has looked to supply some items needed, but also dole out money via the $2.2 trillion stimulus package.
Congressman Garret Graves (R-District 6) is looking to provide clarification regarding federal response to the spread of COVID-19, especially in Louisiana, as well as take questions from the public.
Graves will do this via a telephone town hall beginning at 5 p.m. tonight, April 16. The call in number is 1-877-229-8493, with an ID code of 113947.
Residents will first listen to the congressman give an update on Washington D.C.'s current coronavirus outlook, and what comes next, and - at least for some - hopefully an answer as to whether or not the Paycheck Protection Program will receive more funding anytime soon.
The congressman and his staff will then open up the line for questions.
For more information, visit https://garretgraves.house.gov/about/events/coronavirus-update-and-qa-telephone-town-hall-rep-garret-graves
