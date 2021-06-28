Last week, an apparent agreement came between the United States Senate and the White House over the push for infrastructure funding, an end to the ongoing back-and-forth between the executive and legislative branch.
Congressman Garret Graves (R-District 6) was not impressed.
“This supposed bipartisan infrastructure deal is a disaster,” said Graves. “It’s a fundamental mistake to let President Biden hold infrastructure hostage with the veto threat contingent on he and the left getting their partisan ‘human infrastructure’ spending package. We have the president basically saying, ‘I get what I want, or nobody gets anything.’ And if he does get his way, it will be hundreds of billions of dollars wasted on the expansion of failed social welfare programs and paying people to not work – instead of money going to build roads and bridges.
“This ‘deal’ ignores the first-order, project delivery problems that are the reason why the government is failing at infrastructure to begin with – and by simply putting good money on top of bad, all it will do is increase the number of bad outcomes we already have. The STARTER Act we introduced would result in more roads and bridges being built because it addresses reforming the project delivery process.”
Earlier this month, House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Republican leaders introduced the Surface Transportation Advanced through Reform, Technology, & Efficient Review (STARTER) Act -- long-term surface transportation reauthorization bill which prioritizes investment in America’s roads, bridges, and core infrastructure to meet Louisiana’s transportation needs.
Part of the STARTER Act also includes a section Graves has advocated for that would promote resilient transportation programs, increase the resiliency of highways when facing natural disasters and severe weather, and require new guidance from federal agencies to increase safety, such as evacuation routes, during a natural disaster.
The STARTER Act 2.0:
- Authorizes over $400 billion over five years – the largest percentage increase for surface transportation programs in the last quarter-century.
- Prioritizes proven programs that address core infrastructure functions – by improving our core system of highways and bridges, facilitating commerce, and focusing on safety and efficiency.
- Streamlines project delivery – by cutting red tape to reduce project delays and costs, putting federal dollars to work faster to improve our transportation system.
- Meets rural America’s infrastructure needs – by investing in small and rural communities, where 71% of public road mileage runs.
- Ensures flexibility for states and non-federal partners – by giving states more decision-making authority to meet their own unique infrastructure needs.
- Fosters transportation innovation and technology – helping to improve transportation efficiency, safety, resiliency, and the environment.
- Works to sustain the Highway Trust Fund (HTF) – by recognizing that continued reliance on fuel taxes is not a long-term solution to HTF solvency.
- Supports building more resilient infrastructure – because every $1 invested in mitigation and resiliency saves $4 to $11, reduces risk, and saves lives.
The Biden administration said Thursday it has reached an agreement on infrastructure with a coalition of Senate Democrats and Republicans.
The White House announced a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package with $579 billion in new spending. The package designates $312 billion for transportation, including $109 billion for roads, bridges and other major projects. The other $266 billion goes towards other forms of infrastructure, including $65 billion toward broadband infrastructure and $55 billion toward water infrastructure.
“I’m pleased to report that a bipartisan group of senators … have come together and forged an agreement that will create millions of American jobs and modernize our American infrastructure to compete with the rest of the world,” Biden said while giving remarks at the White House Thursday.
The bipartisan group of senators that met with Biden at the White House includes five Republican and five Democratic senators. The group includes Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., whose individual infrastructure negotiations with Biden fell apart earlier this month.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, expressed confidence in the agreement to reporters outside the White House.
"It was essential to show the American people that the Senate can function, that we can work in a bipartisan way, and it sends an important message to the world as well,” said Collins
The plan will largely be funded by leftover money from COVID-19 relief bills and unemployment funds. Other methods of paying for the bill include bonds and public-private partnerships, according to the White House.
Notably absent from the payment methods for the bill is an increase in the gas tax, which Republicans had previously pushed for in their own infrastructure plans.
“We’re gonna do it all without raising a cent from earners below $400,000,” said Biden. “There’s no gas tax increase, no fee on electric vehicles, and the fact is we’re gonna make sure that everybody in America is in a position to be able to do what needs to be done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.