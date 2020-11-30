Gray’s Creek Elementary will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, to all but the school’s fourth-graders “due to continual cleaning of those classrooms,” officials from the Livingston Parish Public Schools system announced via social media.
The announcement came hours after it was first revealed that the school would not be in session on Monday, Nov. 30, due to “a major leak” that flooded a portion of the school.
The leak left some classes “inaccessible” and didn’t allow use of the cafeteria. Due to the current restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, the school also could not ensure “proper distancing,” the original announcement said.
Monday evening, district officials took to social media to announce the school would reopen Tuesday to most of the school’s students as cleaning continues.
“Gray’s Creek Elementary will reopen on Tuesday, December 1 for all grades [with] the exception of 4th grade due to continued necessary cleaning of classrooms in that hallway,” the post read.
Below is the original statement from LPPS officials regarding the closure:
“Unfortunately this morning we discovered a major leak that has flooded a portion of our school. As a result some classes are inaccessible and the cafeteria can not be used this morning. Due to the current restrictions during pandemic emergency order, we can not ensure proper distancing. As a result we will not be in session today. It is our intention to return to classes on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Please watch for further information regarding this situation. We apologize for this inconvenience and for this extremely short notice.”
