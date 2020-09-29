People now have some extra time to complete the 2020 Census.
Following U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross’ announcement that the deadline for the 2020 census is being extended to Oct. 5 — five days later than originally — Gov. John Bel Edwards encouraged those who have not completed the form to “take advantage of this opportunity.”
“I implore all Louisianans who have not completed their Census form to make every effort to do so within the next several days,” Edwards said in a statement. “Every person in every household should be counted from the youngest to the oldest. This opportunity only comes once every 10 years. It takes just minutes to fill out but the impact is far reaching.”
According to online data, Louisiana’s self-response rate to the 2020 Census is currently 59.7 percent, which ranks No. 47 nationally — ahead of only Alaska, Maine, New Mexico, West Virginia, and Puerto Rico — and last in the Deep South.
The national self-response rate, as of Sept. 27, is 66.4 percent.
Livingston Parish is responding to the 2020 Census at a rate slightly better than the state average but still lower than the national average, according to online data. As of Sept. 27, the self-response rate in Livingston Parish is 60.7 percent, which ranks No. 14 among the state’s 64 parishes.
Locally, the city of Walker has so far recorded the highest self-response rate of all the cities, towns, and villages in the parish, ranking No. 15 in the state at 67.1 percent.
Following Walker in the state rankings are Denham Springs (No. 77; 57.8 percent); French Settlement (No. 86; 57.0 percent); Livingston (No. 121; 53.9 percent); Port Vincent (No. 138; 52.0 percent); Springfield (No. 195; 45.9 percent); Killian (No. 205; 44.7 percent); and Albany (No. 212; 43.3 percent).
“Currently, Louisiana is lagging behind the rest of the country in our participation rate, jeopardizing millions of federal dollars to improve our communities,” Edwards said. “We can and must do better.
“The census will determine how we are represented in Congress and how much in federal funding our state will receive for vital services such as health care, education and roads. Now is the time for everyone to be counted.”
The 2020 Census is available online at My2020Census.Gov. For more information or to request a form by mail, call 1-844-330-2020 or or text “CountMe” to 898-211.
