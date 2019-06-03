PINE GROVE -- A Greensburg man was killed and a Denham Springs man was seriously injured Sunday in a head-on collision in St. Helena Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Ronald Lee Davis, 38, of Greensburg, died in the crash early Sunday morning, said State Trooper Dustin Dwight, a spokesman for Troop L.
John Ray Daniels, 35, of Denham Springs, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge via Acadian Air Med, Dwight said.
Davis’ wife, Pamela Topps, 38, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Our Lady of the Lake by Acadian Ambulance, he said.
State troopers responded at 3:35 a.m. to a report of a fatal crash on La. 16 near Calmes Road in St. Helena Parish, Dwight said. Troopers determined the crash occurred as Davis was driving a 2002 Buick LeSabre eastbound on La. 16, he said.
For reasons still under investigation, Davis’ vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and crashed head-on into a 2002 Cadillac DeVille driven by Daniels, he said.
Davis was pronounced deceased at the scene by the St. Helena Parish Coroner’s Office, Dwight said.
None of the occupants in either vehicle were restrained at the time of the crash, the Troop L spokesman said.
Impairment is not suspected as a contributing factor, Dwight said. As part of the investigation, blood samples were collected for analysis.
