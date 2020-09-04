A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the new K-8 Southside campus on Thursday, Sept. 10.
The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at the planned site for the new campus, located at 26353 La. Highway 16 in Denham Springs. It will be attended by Livingston Parish school leaders and local elected officials. The public is also invited to attend.
This marks the next step for Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High, two of the three schools in the district that were most damaged during the August 2016 flood, along with Denham Springs Elementary.
Southside Elementary was originally located on Range Avenue within the city limits of Denham Springs. Now, it will be combined with the Southside Junior High on the 27-acre plot on Highway 16 as part of a $45-million, state-of-the-art “mega-campus.”
Site preparation for the two-story, two-school campus is scheduled to begin later this month, with construction slated to be complete by the start of the 2022-23 school year.
