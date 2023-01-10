Guns stolen from Livingston Parish home, detectives say

Authorities are searching for the person who stole four guns from a Walker residence.
Officials said deputies from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Galloway Garden in response to a residential burglary around 3 p.m. on Jan. 4. The victim had found the rear door kicked in upon returning home.
Deputies learned that three rifles and one handgun were stolen.
In a social media post, the sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of a masked suspect approaching the residence. They also released a photo of the suspect's vehicle, which appeared to be a white sedan.
“Detectives are asking for you to look at these still images,” the sheriff’s office said. “Can you help? Our detectives would like to ID, locate & have a word.”
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.