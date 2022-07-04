A gunshot victim is in “stable” condition following an alleged drug-related shooting over the weekend that resulted in the arrests of three suspects, authorities said.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard shed more light on a shooting that occurred around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 25,000 stretch of Highway 16 in Denham Springs.
Authorities have since learned that four individuals — two from Denham Springs, one from Baton Rouge, and one from Ponchatoula — met at a convenience store on Highway 16 “for what is believed to be a drug transaction,” Ard said.
“Once there, it’s believed the exchange turned to a robbery,” Ard said. “A verbal fight turned physical. At some point, the parties began to quickly leave the scene and one fired off two rounds.”
A 22-year-old male was hit twice by gunfire and was sent to the hospital with injuries to his torso and arm. He is listed as stable, Ard said.
Working with law enforcement partners in neighboring parishes, Ard said authorities located all parties involved.
Three people — 27-year-old Daniel Valdez of Denham Springs, 23-year-old Christian York of Denham Springs, and 23-year-old Coby Fry of Baton Rouge — were ultimately arrested on various charges related to the incident.
Fry faces the most serious charge after being booked on one count of attempted second degree murder in addition to illegal use of a weapon and possession of cocaine.
York faces charges of principle to second degree murder, principle to illegal use of a weapon, and possession of cocaine, while Valdez faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated battery, and principle to possession of cocaine.
“At the end of the day, evidence points to a robbery during what is believed to be a narcotics exchange — with weapons — in the parking lot of a convenience store during daylight hours on a holiday weekend,” Ard said. “Thankfully, no one else was hurt.”
The investigation, which is ongoing, is being led by the LPSO Armed Robbery and Burglary detectives.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (225) 344-STOP.
