A Hammond man is being charged with more than 100 counts related to the possession and distribution of child pornography, according to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.
Janson Taji Singh, 24, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center just before noon on Oct. 27.
According to a statement from Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office, Singh is being charged with 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen (possession) and 10 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen (distribution).
Singh’s bond was set at $11 million.
“My office and I will not tolerate these egregious crimes against children, or anyone else,” Landry said in a statement released Tuesday morning. “We will continue to use all the resources possible to bring all predators to justice.”
The arrest resulted from a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Hammond Police Department, Landry’s office said.
