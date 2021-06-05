A Hammond man died after crashing into a deputy’s vehicle following a car chase in Denham Springs, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Knighten, 32, was killed Saturday morning after colliding head-on with a parked deputy’s vehicle, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement.
According to Ard, deputies were dispatched to a disturbance call regarding an armed suspect around 8 a.m. Saturday at a home located in the 8,000 stretch of Vincent Road in Denham Springs.
Witnesses helped deputies identify the suspect and suspect vehicle. Deputies then spotted that vehicle fleeing the area.
A short pursuit ensued with LPSO trailing the suspect vehicle, Ard said. The driver of the suspect vehicle, later identified as Knighten, eventually pulled further ahead before making a U-turn, crossing lanes of traffic, and traveling down the shoulder.
After an LPSO deputy pulled over on Highway 16 near James Street, the suspect “intentionally rammed” his vehicle into the LPSO unit parked on the shoulder of the roadway, “taking his own life,” Ard said.
The LPSO deputy involved in the crash is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
“Thank you to all those who called to offer your support,” Ard said.
Louisiana State Police assisted in the investigation.
The investigation continues, Ard said.
