A Hammond man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to five counts of sexual battery, according to authorities.
David Anthony Cozadd, 58, must register as a sex offender for life, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said in a statement. Judge Jeffrey Johnson handed down the sentence.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Cozadd in July 2022 after receiving a report of indecent behavior with juveniles.
At the time, the complainant said the victim was forced to perform “numerous sexual acts” on their babysitter, and the other sitter also sexually violated them, Perrilloux said. The victim repeated the same details to the deputy and added that their guardian was aware of the abuse but still brought the child to the residence for babysitting.
An additional victim and a possible witness were identified, and all three children were
interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Hammond. Through interviews, the children were able to explain the abuse and identify David and Steven Cozadd as their abusers, according to Perrilloux.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Cozadd’s residence on July 21, 2022, and found drug paraphernalia, suspect marijuana, $370 in cash, multiple electronic devices, and a book of nude drawings of men and women in Steven Cozadd’s room.
The room of an additional resident, who was not accused of abuse by the children, was searched and the resident admitted to possessing pornographic material and methamphetamine.
David Cozadd returned home at the time of the search and was notified of the accusations made against him. He denied all allegations, claiming the children had not been at the residence for six months.
He denied the offer of taking a polygraph test and requested an attorney before answering more questions. He was then arrested.
The additional resident was arrested for drug-related charges, and Steven Cozadd, who was already incarcerated at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for indecent behavior, was additionally charged with eight counts of sexual battery when the victim is under 15 years of age.
The case against Steven Cozadd in both Livingston and Tangipahoa Parishes remains open.
Assistant District Attorney Greg Murphy served as prosecutor in the case against David Cozadd.
