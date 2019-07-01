LIVINGSTON – A 63-year-old Hammond man was sentenced to 65 years in prison after being convicted in March of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
Judge Jeffery Johnson handed down the sentence to Fredrick Murray in 21st Judicial District Court, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said.
Assistant District Attorney Taylor Anthony prosecuted the case.
On April 25, 2018, the FBI Terrorism Unit contacted Hammond police detectives about Murray, who filed paperwork with District Court, Perrilloux said.
Murray declared himself a sovereign citizen in the documents.
Detectives learned Murray also was a non-compliant sex offender through the city and Tangipahoa Parish, Perrilloux said.
A search warrant was issued for Murray’s Hammond residence for electronic devices that could have constructed the court documents.
Deputies arrested Murray on a warrant on April 30, 2018, and Hammond detectives and FBI agents executed the search warrant.
Detectives found several electronic storage devices and turned them over to FBI agents for analysis, Perrilloux said.
The FBI Terrorism Unit discovered Murray had possession of more than 700 images of child pornography, many of infant females under 2 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.