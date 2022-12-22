It likely won’t be a white Christmas, but it’ll certainly be a cold one.

With an arctic outbreak moving toward Louisiana, the National Weather Service is issuing a hard freeze for southeastern Louisiana warning that’ll be in effect through Christmas morning.

An arctic air mass moving from Canada is expected to hit the Baton Rouge area late Thursday night into Friday morning. Once it does, temperatures are projected to rapidly descend and stay below freezing for much of the holiday weekend. Strong winds will further drop temperatures.

The hard freeze warning will be in effect for much of southeastern Louisiana from 9 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to plummet overnight Thursday as the cold front crosses the state, bringing with it strong winds and dangerous wind chills. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 16 degrees are expected, which could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

A wind chill advisory will also be in effect from midnight until 10 am. Saturday. Wind chills may reach “as low as zero,” the National Weather Service said. North winds up to 30 mph “with frequent gusts exceeding 40 mph” are projected for the area, especially south of the Interstate-10 corridor.

“With cold temperatures and gusty winds, heat is more quickly transported away from the body, especially where skin is exposed,” forecasters said. “This can quickly lead to hypothermia.”

Though light precipitation is expected late Thursday, roadways aren't expected to freeze over, meaning holiday travel likely won't be impacted.

However, the Department of Transportation and Development said it is "prepared to respond ahead of any freezing weather that may cause icy conditions on state routes."

DOTD works with state police and local law enforcement to determine if roadways are safe for travel.

"During winter weather conditions, DOTD staff will continually monitor bridges and, if necessary and as resources allow, salt them," officials said in a statement. "Staff will also monitor surface conditions of highways, interstates, and priority routes that are heavily traveled and provide updates regarding those conditions.

"DOTD is prepared to close bridges and elevated sections of roadway that are considered unsafe. Motorists should be aware that bridges may freeze before crews can arrive or before a closure notice can be issued."