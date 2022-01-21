A hard freeze warning will be in effect across southeast Louisiana overnight Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
The warning will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday.
A hard freeze watch will be in effect from Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-20s in portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana, according to weather forecasters.
The upcoming frost and freeze conditions have the potential to kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
"Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold," the National Weather Service said. "To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."
