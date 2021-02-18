A hard freeze warning for south Louisiana will go into effect Thursday night with temperatures expected to plummet to the 20s, according to the National Weather Service.
The hard freeze warning will be in effect for 12 hours, from 9 p.m. on Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday.
The warning zone will include all of the metro Baton Rouge and the Northshore parishes in Southeast Louisiana, including Livingston Parish.
Forecasters predict sub-freezing temperatures to hover in the lower to middle 20s through Thursday night and in the early morning hours Friday. Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
The National Weather Service urges people to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, forecasters say they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
People are warned to be “particularly careful” with portable heaters as there is “a danger of fire or poisonous fumes,” the National Weather Service said.
Those who are able are also encouraged to make “frequent checks” on the elderly to ensure their furnaces are working and heating the house properly.
Pets are also subject to the extreme cold, so it is advised to keep them indoors as much as possible. If this is not possible, make sure outdoor pets have warm, dry shelter, and provide sufficient food and fresh unfrozen water.
South Louisiana weather should get closer to normal by Saturday, which is expected to have a high in the mid 50s. Sunday is forecast to be even warmer, with highs in the low 60s.
