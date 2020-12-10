An armed robbery attempt followed by a high-speed car chase in Denham Springs resulted in the arrest of a Harvey man, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Jeremy McDavis, 33, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday on four felony counts: armed robbery/attempted, use of a firearm; aggravated flight from an officer; possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1 drugs; and possession of scheduled 1 (heroin) under 2 grams.
McDavis’ bond for the charges was set at $185,000.
According to a statement from Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, LPSO deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex located along the 7000 stretch of Magnolia Beach Road in Denham Springs in reference to an armed robbery in progress around 7 p.m.
A witness confirmed that a masked suspect held a delivery driver at gunpoint, and deputies arrived as the suspect was attempting to flee the scene in a black sedan.
The suspect refused to yield to deputies and took off, Ard said.
“Instead, he increased speed as he disregarded traffic laws and put lives in danger along LA Hwy. 16, near Denham Springs’ Antique Village, Sullivan Street, River Road and 4H Club Road before crashing his vehicle on LA Hwy. 1032,” Ard said. “He was taken into custody without incident.”
Following the crash, numerous packages with shipping labels were located in and around the crash site along with a gun, mask, and drug paraphernalia. Further investigation revealed the suspect approached the victim and demanded packages be taken from the delivery truck and placed into the suspect vehicle, Ard said.
The Denham Springs Police Department along with Louisiana State Police assisted with this case, Ard said.
The investigation continues.
