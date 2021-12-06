Those with questions regarding insurance claims stemming from Hurricane Ida can get answers during a free town hall that will be held in Springfield this week.
The Brasher Law Firm, which operates out of Louisiana and Texas, will host the town hall at the Amvets Hall Post 68, located at 26890 Hwy. 42 in Springfield.
The town hall will run from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.
During the gathering, a panel of experts in law, engineering, and estimating will answer questions regarding insurance claims. Representatives from Brasher Law Firm, K&M Project Services, Fayard & Honeycutt Law Firm, and Weather Event LLC will be on hand.
Together, the panel will explain how the thousands of Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Ida can avoid being taken advantage of by insurance companies underpaying — or outright refusing to honor — legitimate claims.
“We want to provide a free resource for people who don’t have anywhere else to turn,” said legal assistant Krystal Hickman, of Brasher Law Firm.
The Brasher Law Firm most recently held a similar town hall in Houma. The law firm also held several town halls in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
“There’s so many people who just don’t know how to handle their insurance claims,” Hickman said. “We’re here to say, ‘These are the questions we know you’ll have and here are the answers.’ It’s really an opportunity for people that feel lost to ask questions.”
Food and drinks will be provided, and those who wish to attend can RSVP at the Facebook event page.
