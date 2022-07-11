A 6-year-old boy is “in good spirits” after an alligator bit him in the foot during a family outing on Lake Maurepas over the weekend, his parents said.
Gavin Cressione, the son of Brett and Tiffany Cressione, suffered puncture wounds in his foot shortly after he and his family arrived at a sandbar near the mouth of the Tickfaw River for an afternoon in the water, his father said.
The incident required a trip to the hospital, where doctors treated and bandaged Gavin’s foot. But Gavin has been upbeat since the scary incident, and the family is grateful things didn’t turn out any worse.
“I’m sure he’s gonna be leery on it [his foot] for a while, but his spirits are good,” Brett said. “Thank God it happened the way it did. It could’ve been a whole lot worse.”
According to Brett, the family arrived at a sandbar a little after 11:30 a.m. Sunday, something they regularly do. Being on the water is nothing new for the family from Killian, Brett said, adding that they’re always prepared “for anything to happen.”
That preparation proved to be crucial.
After anchoring their boat, Brett took out a water mat for the kids to play on, and everyone was “enjoying the water.” The water wasn’t too deep, Brett recalled, saying it was “maybe 3 feet deep.” And it was “smooth as glass.”
“We’re always on the lookout, but we didn’t see a thing on the surface of the water,” Brett recalled.
The peaceful scene quickly turned frantic when, about 20 minutes after they arrived, Gavin said he felt something touch his foot. Brett, who was only a few feet away from Gavin, then walked toward his son to see what had his attention.
That’s when his son yelled.
“I went to go closer to him, and as soon as I got to him, he screamed and said, ‘Something bit me,” Brett recalled.
Though he hadn’t yet seen the alligator, Brett pulled Gavin out of the water and saw blood coming from his son’s foot. He then yelled at his wife to get everyone back in the boat and began making for it himself, with his son in his arms.
They soon all discovered what had bit young Gavin.
“I’m walking as fast as I can to the boat, and she [Tiffany] looked my way and said, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s an alligator,’” Brett said. “As I’m walking, I glanced behind me and saw it. It was so close to me, I don’t know how I didn’t get bit.
The alligator followed Brett and Gavin for 20 or so feet “all the way back to the boat,” Brett said. By the time Brett stepped on his boat ladder, the gator was only “a couple of feet” behind him.
“It sat there for a second, and then it swam away,” Brett said.
After the seriousness of the situation became apparent, the family sprung into action. While Brett waded through the water carrying his son, the others rushed back to the boat. Once onboard, one daughter dropped a pin of their location and began taking photos. Tiffany quickly dialed 911.
“We prepare for anything,” Brett said. “It doesn’t have to be an alligator… We are always prepared. I’m very proud of my family. They all did what they had to do and they did very well considering the situation.”
Brett drove the boat to Boopalu’s, a popular boat landing in Springfield. When they got there, first responders were already waiting.
“There was the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, [Louisiana Department of] Wildlife and Fisheries, fire departments,” Brett said. “We handed Gavin to them and they cleaned his foot and assessed everything and wrapped his foot. Then my wife and son took him to the hospital.”
Gavin was able to return home later that evening, his foot wrapped in bandages that have to be changed multiple times a day. Despite the shock from just hours before, Gavin was playing with his toy trucks and trying to console his other siblings later that night.
“He pulled through it like a champ,” Brett said. “He was still upset but he wasn’t crying or anything like that. He was actually trying to console my other child. He’s a tough little thing. He knows what happened now and he’ll talk about it.
“He’s definitely gonna have a good story to tell now.”
