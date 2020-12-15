If it wasn’t for Trevor Lewis, Brittany Banta doesn’t think she’d be planning what gifts to buy her daughter for Christmas.
Instead, she’d likely be planning her funeral.
Lewis, a 14-year-old who attends Denham Springs Freshman High, is being hailed as a local hero for his quick action that prevented a possible tragedy over the weekend, when Banta’s 4-year-old daughter fell into a swimming pool and nearly drowned.
“If he wouldn’t have acted so fast, it would’ve been way worse,” Banta said. “He’s a hero.”
According to Banta, the incident occurred Sunday night at her in-laws house, where a dozen or so people were gathered for a family outing. At one point as children ran around and adults swapped stories, Banta’s daughter Brielle saw a toy floating in the in-ground swimming pool and innocently bent over to grab it.
She instantly fell in and went “straight to the bottom” with hardly a sound. With so much going on around them, barely anyone noticed.
Fortunately, Lewis did.
“I was roughhousing with my little cousin when I thought I heard a splash in the water,” Lewis told The News. “I was all the way across the yard when I had turned and saw her. I could see hands coming out of the water. Then I saw her sink below the water.”
Without a second’s hesitation, Lewis ran across the yard and dove into the pool, where Brielle sat at the bottom. The pool couldn’t have been much more than 5 feet deep, Banta said, but that was “still really deep considering she’s only 4” years old.
Seconds after jumping in, Lewis and Brielle emerged out of the “freezing cold” water as people rushed over to see the commotion. Banta quickly grabbed her daughter, put her in a warm bathtub, and draped her in fresh clothes.
Banta recalled her daughter, who hasn’t yet mastered swimming, saying, “Mommy, I held my mouth and nose closed.”
“I’m glad she had that instinct not to inhale,” Banta said. “She’s taken swim lessons, but she’s still learning. I still have to put floaties on her.”
After everyone settled down from the hysteria, Banta walked over to Lewis and hugged him as tears streamed down her face.
“I just went in the kitchen and hugged him,” she said. “I told him, ‘You don’t understand what you did for my family. You’re our hero,’ but he said he did what anybody would’ve done. I was crying the whole time, but he was calm and composed and said I didn’t have to thank him.”
Lewis, who saved his younger brother in a similar situation a few years ago, said he did “what anyone would’ve done.” He also said it made feel good for “a twin to help out another twin.” Both Lewis and Brielle have twin siblings.
Once she recovered, Banta said Brielle walked to Lewis and “kept hugging him and latched onto him and wouldn’t let go.”
“The little girl kept calling me her hero,” Lewis said. “I feel like that was something anybody would’ve done.”
After thanking Lewis many times, something caught Banta’s eye — the bag of rice he was using to dry out the phone he had recently saved up to buy. The phone had been in his pocket when he dove in after Brielle. It was damaged beyond repair.
To show her appreciation, Banta bought Lewis a new iPhone 11, something she called “a small token” not comparable to what he did for her.
“He didn’t want me to buy him a new phone, but I told him you can’t put a price tag on a child’s life,” Banta said. “If it wasn’t for him, my daughter either wouldn’t be here or it would have been a lot worse.
“He was just so humble, and that’s what makes him even more special. He doesn’t understand what he did. It’s amazing to me.”
